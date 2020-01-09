New COO takes over at Big Freight

STEINBACH, Man. – Manitoba’s Big Freight Systems has promoted Rod Miron as its chief operating officer.

In the trucking industry for more than 30 years, Miron launched his career as a driver prior to embarking on several successful management positions over the span of three decades.

Miron first joined Big Freight in 2017 as the director of operations, leading the carrier to improvements in operational execution, service, and safety. And in 2018, Miron became the company’s managing director.

As COO, Miron will be responsible for all operations at Big Freight, including driver services, safety, and maintenance functions.

