New president/CEO leading Magnum Trailer and Equipment

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. – Magnum Trailer and Equipment has named Andrew Taylor as its president and CEO.

“Magnum has a huge opportunity in the transportation equipment market. Our products and services are designed to protect trucks and their drivers and improve the operation of moving goods across the country – what we do really matters,” said Taylor. “Our commitment is to exceed our customer expectations, providing a quality product they can rely on with the best in engineering expertise and using the latest manufacturing practices.”

Taylor comes with a background as a CEO, where he constructed leadership teams, drove business change, and supported innovative product development.

“I am really looking forward to meeting more of our customers and dealers and hearing how we can better serve their needs,” said Taylor. “Without giving away too much, you will be hearing a lot more news as we ramp up our team, expand our dealer network and add new equipment to our repair and service facility.”

Magnum, a manufacturer and service provider for heavy-duty truck accessories and trailers, has been in business for nearly 35 years and is headquartered in Abbotsford, B.C. It boasts a 50,000 sq/ft. space at its Riverside location, where more than 3,500 trucks come through each year.

