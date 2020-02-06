New scholarship marks Winnipeg business’ 75th anniversary

WINNIPEG, Man. – North End Spring, a spring and suspension service provider for light- to heavy-duty trucks, celebrated its 75th anniversary this week.

In business since 1945, John Zuk opened North End Spring on the “north end” of Winnipeg, Man., which at the time was the hub of the city’s commerce sector.

In the early ‘70s, Zuk’s son, Jules Zuk, took over, moving the company to its current location within the center of the city’s trucking industry on the Oak Point Highway.

In 1991, Gord Shawcross purchased the company, and after computerizing the inventory, began shipping product outside of Manitoba and into Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Today, North End Spring is owned by Debbie Zajaros after she bought the business from her father in 2006.

Zajaros runs the business with her husband, Mike Zajaros, who brought his knowledge of truck repair to the company.

“The changes we have made are to include adding frontend service and parts, as well as trailer brake and axle parts and service,” Debbie said in a release to Truck News. “Together, we’ve tried to uphold the family values of the previous owners.”

To show their appreciation and respect for the industry, and to mark their milestone, the Zajaros’ will launch a scholarship for those in the heavy-duty trades.

“We feel with the shortage of mechanics in the industry, this will be meaningful,” said Debbie.

