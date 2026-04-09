NFP acquires Sherman Insurance Agency to expand trucking practice

NFP has acquired Sherman Insurance Agency, a full-service brokerage specializing in trucking, commercial, personal and benefits insurance solutions.

Based in South St. Paul, Minn., Sherman strengthens NFP’s presence in the Upper Midwest and expands its transportation and logistics practice.

As part of the transaction, Sherman leaders John Glieden, Kyle King and Peter Lobe will join NFP as senior vice presidents, while Jennifer Carter will join as vice president. All will report to Amanda Ruback, managing director, property and casualty, Central region.

Serving trucking since 1931

“We’re excited to welcome the Sherman team to NFP as we expand our risk management footprint across Minnesota and the Upper Midwest,” Mike Schneider, president of NFP’s Central region, said in a statement. “Sherman brings a well-established, multidisciplinary brokerage with deep expertise in trucking insurance.”

Founded in 1931, Sherman has served small and mid-market businesses in the trucking and transportation sectors across the Twin Cities, Upper Midwest and beyond.

“Joining NFP marks an exciting new chapter for Sherman,” said John Glieden. “Our clients will benefit from access to NFP’s diversified risk solutions and integrated resources, while we continue to deliver the customer-first approach that has defined our business since 1931.”