Nortrans buys Micra Transportation Services

Nortrans Freight Management has purchased Micra Transportation Services, which operates a fleet of roll tite and curtainside trailers, specializing in third-party logistics.

The acquisition expands Nortrans’ fleet to 85 trailers and 65 power units, and adds to its existing fleet of curtainside trailers.

“We’re excited to announce that Micra will be joining the Nortrans family in the coming weeks,” announced Derek Norman, founder and president of Nortrans.

(Photo: Nortrans)

“Their deep experience in third-party logistics and fleet of specialized equipment will help us better serve our existing customers and expand into new markets across Canada and the U.S. Over the past 12 years, Micra has earned the reputation as a leading transportation service and has built a set of values and culture which align with our own.”

Craig Penner, president and founder of Micra, will remain on and continue to serve Micra’s customers, the company announced.