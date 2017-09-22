Ocean Trailer becomes official dealer of Fontaine trailers in Western Canada

WINNIPEG, Man. – Trailer leasing, rental, sales and service company Ocean Trailer announced it will be the exclusive dealer for Fontaine Heavy Haul in Western Canada.

Having forged a long-standing relationship with the Alabama-based trailer company through building and selling flat deck and step deck trailers, Mack Keay, branch manager for Ocean Trailer in Winnipeg, is excited about the partnership with Fontaine.

“Fontaine builds exceptional quality equipment that fits with Ocean Trailer’s other product lines,” Keay said. “We pride ourselves on providing the highest end brands and bringing the most value after the sale.”

Fontaine Heavy Haul is the business unit of Fontaine Commercial Trailer, servicing the lowbed and extendable trailer market.