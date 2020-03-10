Ocean Trailer opens in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C. – Ocean Trailer has opened a facility in Surrey, B.C., which will be equipped with six bay shops and will offer mobile service out of the new Lower Mainland location.

The branch will be managed by Sydney Keay, and as Winnipeg, Man., branch manager Mack Keay said, the company is excited about what this means to customers in the area.

“We are very happy for Sydney and the opportunity to better serve our treasured customers in the Port Kells area,” he said. “We are now offering full trailer service in an 8,000 sq-ft, six-bay shop, with 12 employees on site.”

The Keay family first opened Ocean Trailer in 1981 in Burnaby, B.C., and now boasts eight locations across Western Canada.

