Ontario expanding 60-ft. trailer trial

TORONTO, Ont. – For-hire carriers will be allowed to participate in an Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) trial using 60-ft. trailers.

Changes to the trial, which previously only involved the retail sector, include: broadening of the trial to include other types of fleets; permits will be based on CVOR, rather than semi-trailer VIN; and the MTO is allowing a 10-year grandfather allowance at the end of the trial, in recognition of the investments made in new equipment.

Applications are now being accepted, to participate in the program. The Ontario Trucking Association welcomed the expansion of the program.

“MTO’s measured approach in addressing 60-ft. trailers through a limited trial is the appropriate action to take when considering if a new configuration should be introduced. MTO followed this path with long combination vehicles and extended stinger steer car carriers – both those programs are on successful, but limited, implementation paths,” said OTA president and CEO Stephen Laskowski. “Opening up the 60-ft. trial to sectors outside of the retail world will allow opportunity for proof of concept to be tested in other areas, which is necessary to monitor the effectiveness and acceptance of this new configuration.”

A total of 20 permits are up for grabs, with no single carrier allowed to hold more than eight permits, and no shipper being associated with more than eight. Currently, three carriers operate a total of 20 permits. Once carriers in the trial have completed 3.2 million kilometers of travel with the 60-ft. trailers, the MTO plans to conduct a full evaluation of the trial.

For more info on the trial, contact:

Alfonso Corredor

Senior Policy Advisor

Carrier Safety Policy Office

Carrier Safety and Enforcement Branch

125 Sir William Hearst Ave. 3rd floor

Toronto, Ontario M3M 0B5

Phohe: 416-235-5275

Email: alfonso.corredor@ontario.ca