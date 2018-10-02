Operational costs of trucking are rising

ARLINGTON, Va. – The operational costs of trucking increased 6% in 2017, to US$1.69 per mile, according to the latest Analysis of the Operational Costs of Trucking report.

The report was published by The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). Costs increases were broad-based, with increases in nearly every major line item over the year, ATRI reported.

Driver wages increased for the fifth consecutive year, and combined with the cost of benefits, accounted for 43% of the overall cost per mile.

Fuel prices rebounded from decade-lows, truck prices were up, and repair and maintenance costs also rose.

“ATRI’s operational costs research is such a powerful tool for fleets of all sizes. Better understanding how our costs stack up against our industry peers enables us to implement operational efficiencies and improve our bottom line,” said Dean Kaplan, K-Limited Carrier CEO.

The report can be found at TruckingResearch.org.