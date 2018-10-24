OTA welcomes Ford’s Making Ontario Open for Business Act

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) is welcoming Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s position on Bill 148, and the Making Ontario Open for Business Act.

“The Ontario trucking industry’s hundreds of thousands of workers need a healthy, viable economy in a province that is open for businesses to thrive,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski. “We think the Making Ontario Open for Business Act and the general direction of this government sends a positive signal to businesses that this is a good time to invest and expand.”

The OTA was concerned about Bill 148’s treatment of scheduling and payment practices.

“We had many questions about these issues that were never fully addressed by the previous government. We are satisfied to see these provisions eliminated during the government’s review,” said Laskowski.

The Bill also holds minimum wage at $14 an hour until 2020. The OTA wants to see mandated increases align with inflation.

“While truck drivers, who make up the vast majority of the trucking industry’s workforce, are paid well above minimum wage, we are demand-derived business and when our customers are hampered by unnecessary red tape and costs, we as an industry are affected as well,” said Jonathan Blackham, OTA director of policy and public affairs.

“OTA believes a healthy economy requires balance,” added Laskowski. “Certainly, the province needs a workforce that is paid a fair living wage that increases over time. This new direction seems to find a much better equilibrium between that reality and how quickly and efficiently businesses can be expected to absorb increases.”