PMTC eastern seminar to focus on youth, retention, and engagement

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC), along with Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic, will hold an eastern regional educational seminar Sept. 18 in Wallace, N.S.

With a focus youth recruitment, retention, and engagement, the event will cover such topics as the federally-regulated electronic logging device from PMTC president Mike Millian. Youth initiatives and engagement will also be discussed, presented by Matt Richardson, sales and operations manager for KRTS and PMTC Young Leaders Group chairman. Other topics include the Smart Start Program and how it helps recruit and support new drivers, Office of Immigration, and a panel showcasing youth in the industry.

In addition to Millian and Richardson, Leanne Quail of Paul Quail Transport will speak during the event.

The 5th annual eastern seminar will take place at Fox Harbour Resort and will run from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration is $50 for PMTC members and $125 for non-members. Visit www.pmtc.ca for more information.

