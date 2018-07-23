PMTC unveils schedule for Eastern Regional seminar

MILTON, Ont. – Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) and Trucking Human Resources Sector Council Atlantic (THRSCA) are bringing their educational seminar to Truro, Nova Scotia.

This will mark the fourth year the two groups have teamed up for the Eastern Regional seminar, providing carriers the opportunity to gather information and bring it back to their workplaces.

The seminar will take place on the morning of Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with registration opening at 8:30 a.m.

The seminar will focus on three different topics looking at the upcoming electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, being a responsible chemical supplier or transporter, and cargo theft.

Mike Millian, the President of the PMTC will start the morning with a brief update on what’s been seen in the industry since the U.S. ELD mandate came into effect last year and what is currently known about the mandate expected for Canada.

Cathy Campbell, President of Responsible Distribution Canada will talk about the group’s program to reduce injuries to workers and damage to the environment during the chemical distribution and transportation process.

Finally, Todd Moore, Vice President, Investigations & Specialty Risk with ISB Canada will round out the morning by talking about organized crime’s link to cargo theft in Canada.

Cost for the day will be $50 for PMTC, THRSCA, or Responsible Distribution Canada members, and $100 for non-members.

Those wanting to register for the seminar or inquire about sponsorship can contact Annette Kieft at info@pmtc.ca.