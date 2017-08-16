PMTC Young Leaders to host seminar Sept. 14

GUELPH, Ont. – The Young Leaders Group of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PTMC) will be hosting a seminar Sept. 14, examining networking, influencing others, and the story of a successful career in the private fleet sector.

The seminar will be held In Guelph, Ont. at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 14. The opening session will look at networking and how to expand your rolodex.

Mike Millian, president of the PMTC, will then share the story of his 27-year career, from his start as a driver at the age of 18 to his current role heading the PMTC.

This will be followed by a presentation on influencing others, by Eagle’s Flight. It will cover the proper techniques of influencing and three key parts to the influencing model: the right mindset, the right skill, and the right approach.

The Young Leaders executive team will then discuss a new long-term, in-depth educational program for the industry’s young leaders. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. The cost to attend is $25 for members and $50 for non-members.

To register, e-mail Vanessa Cox at info@pmtc.ca, or call 905-827-0587. Information will be provided upon registration.