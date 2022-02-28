Premier Bulk Systems buys Lenco Tank Truck

Premier Bulk Systems announced it has acquired Lenco Tank Truck, a bulk transporter of liquid asphalt, propane, bunker oil, and cement.

Lenco will be rebranded under the Premier Bulk Systems umbrella, the company announced. Company founder Lenard Coburn will stay on for the foreseeable future to ensure a smooth integration.

(Photo: Premier Bulk)

“Premier is a proud company and operates under the same basic founding principles as Lenco,” said Premier president Kevin Berry. “The companies mirror dedication to safety, customer service and employee values.”

“Lenco is an employee-driven proud family operation that was founded over 40 years ago,” added Coburn. “We have had success at all levels throughout our history and our next step to success is to transition our family business into Premier’s family. Our drivers are among the best in the industry and having them join the Premier group will further enhance their ability to excel in their careers. We have strength in numbers and with Premier’s enhanced focus on infrastructure, technology and corporate footprint, this merger is the natural progression next step for Lenco.”