Pressure remains on U.S. shippers: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Conditions for U.S. shippers continue to remain tight, according to the latest FTR Shippers Conditions Index.

The index in November was marginally better for shippers than in October, with a negative reading of -8.9.

FTR says it’s possible that conditions for shippers will worsen further in the short-term, as the U.S. economy continues to expand. However, it says longer-term, shipping conditions will improve as 2018 matures due to shrinking pressure on capacity from regulations and slower freight growth.

“Truckstop.com’s market demand index began January at record levels, but has moderated throughout the month,” said Jonathan Starks, chief operating officer, FTR. “This is in line with our understanding that capacity constraints could ease during seasonally weaker Q1. Yet the economy continues to expand and ELD enforcement is still around the corner, so shippers won’t find too much relief in the first half of the year. Markets will adjust as we move through the year; carriers will add some capacity, and shippers will develop more ‘carrier-friendly’ operations. However, that will not stop the market from being severely taxed for a majority of 2018 and prices paid for the transporting of goods will reflect that reality.”