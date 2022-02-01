Pride Group buys U.S.-based Arnold Transportation

Pride Group Logistics has expanded its U.S. presence with the purchase of Arnold Transportation in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The fleet includes 414 tractors and 1,400 dry van trailers.

“The acquisition of Arnold Transportation Services will allow us to expand our U.S. domestic transportation offering to new and existing customers. We look forward to providing Arnold with many additional resources that will help grow the fleet and continue to provide safe and high-quality transportation services to customers,” said Aman Johal, vice-president of Pride Group.

Michael DelBovo is remaining on as president of Arnold Transportation, the company announced.