Pride Truck Sales opens in Regina

REGINA, Sask. – Pride Truck Sales has opened a new 10,000 sq/ft dealership in Regina, Sask., its fifth in Western Canada and twelfth in North America.

“We’ve had a phenomenal response in Western Canada. With the addition of this location, we are only getting as close to the buyer as possible and will continue doing so, by establishing several more locations this year,” said Pride Group CEO and president Sam Johal. “Our customers can expect the same great service, 100% customer satisfaction and the most competitive deals. We look forward to serving customers in Regina and across the region.”

Spread over three acres of land, the new facility will house all makes and models of pre-owned heavy- and medium-duty trucks and trailers, and will provide on-site financing and warranty options.

The dealership is located at 4600 Victoria Ave. East, with close proximity to Hwy 1, making it convenient for truck drivers and fleet owners.

