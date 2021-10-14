Purolator expanding fleet to handle record volumes

Purolator is ramping up for what it expects to be a record holiday shipping season, hiring 2,400 new employees across Canada and increasing its fleet size by 15%.

It also intends to set up portable dock expansions to increase sorting capabilities by 20% at its busiest terminals. All in preparation to handle some 54 million packages between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24. Nov. 30 will be its busiest day of the year, when it will process 1.8 million packages, a 20% increase from the same day last year.

John Ferguson, president and CEO, Purolator (Photo: Purolator)

Overall holiday seasons should amount to a 10% increase over last year, the company says.

“We expect e-commerce to climb again this holiday season and with a record forecast of moving 54 million packages across Canada, we are more prepared than ever to deliver even more stops,” says John Ferguson, president and CEO, Purolator. “The demand for shipping and transportation services remains high, with businesses working to put inventory on shelves as consumers head back into bricks and mortar locations, while the heightened online shopping habits evidenced throughout the pandemic remain strong.”