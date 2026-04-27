Canada’s Top 100 largest carriers: Trimac climbs into top 5; 12 new fleets added to 2026 list

Trucknews.com’s 2026 list of Top 100 largest carriers shows stability in rankings but not in capacity, as several carriers reported smaller equipment counts while others grew through acquisitions and expansion.

TFI International, Mullen Group, Day & Ross, and Bison Transport continue to headline the list. Trimac climbed four positions to rank fifth this year, driven by an increase in equipment counts – likely linked to its acquisitions in 2025 — expanding its fleet from 6,294 units last year to 8,904 in 2026.

Canada Cartage moved up to sixth place after adding nearly 1,000 units, while Manitoulin Transport climbed four spots to rank 10th, growing its fleet by 1,874 units.

One of the additions near the top of the list is Winnipeg-based TransX, which ranked #13 with 3,945 units. While technically a new entrant, TransX is part of CN Rail, which chose to withdraw from last year’s list.

Two more new entrants landed in the top 25.

Ontario-based Harman Group ranked 20th, while Manitoba’s Reimer Group – which consolidates fleets such as Apex Motor Express, Western Canada Express, CCT Canada, Overland West Freight Lines, Rogue Transportation, and Comox Pacific Express – ranked 21st.

New entrants across the list

In total, 12 new fleets appeared in the 2026 ranking. These include Stryder Motorfreight (44), Joseph Transportation Group (54), Shoreland Transport (57), Trans Expert (60), car hauler L. Hansen’s Forwarding (62), Walgre Transport (68), Primeline Logistics (81), J. E. Culp Transport (85), and RR Plett Trucking (98).

Walgre Transport’s inclusion follows its emergence from restructuring under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) on Jan. 30, 2026.

Ontario, Quebec fleets dominate the list

Ontario companies continue to dominate the Top 100, with 45 fleets headquartered in the province, yet no Ontario-based carrier appears in the overall Top 5. Quebec follows with 26 carriers. Western Canada accounts for 23 fleets, while six fleets are based in Atlantic Canada, including four in New Brunswick and two in Nova Scotia.

Among Ontario-based carriers, Canada Cartage, Purolator, Consolidated Fastfrate, Manitoulin Transport, and GFL Environmental are the highest-ranked fleets.

In Quebec, the five largest fleets — beyond the national Top 5 — are CAT, Groupe Robert, GLS Canada, Simard Transport, and Groupe Guilbault. Atlantic Canada has a smaller presence on the list, led by AYR Motor Express, Shoreland Transport, and Eassons Transport.

In Western Canada, Manitoba’s leading fleets include TransX, Reimer Group, and Arnold Bros. Transport. Alberta is led by KAG Canada, The Freight North Group, and Sokil Transportation Group, while British Columbia’s top carriers include Arrow Transportation Systems, Chambers Transportation Group, and Stryder Motorfreight. All figures exclude the national Top 5.

Industry shifts reflected in the rankings

Similar to previous years, the list reflects broader industry dynamics, including economic conditions, mergers and acquisitions, and even bankruptcies.

Alberta’s Light Speed Logistics filed for bankruptcy in 2025 after ranking 37th the previous year with 330 tractors and 850 trailers.

And several carriers expanded and diversified through acquisitions and strategic investments.

Kriska Transportation Group, ranked 19th this year, acquired Cambridge, Ont.-based Sharp Transportation Systems in April 2026, adding temperature-controlled expertise and strengthening its cross-border capabilities. Sharp specializes in hauling temperature-sensitive freight, including medical supplies and furniture, offering cross-border and domestic truckload and partial-load services with a focus on the Midwest and Northeast.

Montreal-based Andy Transport (52) expanded its Ontario footprint in March 2026 through the acquisition of JDW International and JMS Warehousing, adding more than 60 trucks and 200,000 sq.-ft. of warehouse space.

Trimac continued its growth through acquisitions, including Houston-based Service Transport Company in October 2025 and Winnipeg-based Searcy Trucking earlier in the year, expanding its presence in flatdeck, LTL, and specialized services across Western Canada and the U.S. Midwest. That has brought more than 120 trucks and 170 trailers to the fleet, as Searcy serves industries including construction, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Manitoulin Group of Companies acquired Martin Roy Transport in July 2025, strengthening its operations across Northern Quebec and Ontario.

KAG Canada (12) also expanded its presence in Atlantic Canada through the acquisition of Fisher Transport, a major milk hauler based in Nova Scotia that hauls more than 200 million liters of raw milk annually with a fleet of 60 tractors and 70 specialized trailers.

Beyond fleet acquisitions, diversification efforts continue to shape the industry.

Mullen Group entered the customs brokerage business through its acquisition of Cole Group of Companies. At the time, in May last year, Mullen expected the company to add about $300 million in annual revenue. Mullen bought the company for $190 million, but obtained $10 million in office real estate and $29 million in required working capital

Meanwhile, UPS expanded its healthcare logistics capabilities with the acquisition of Canada-based Andlauer Healthcare Group in November 2025.

You can see and download the full 2026 Top 100 ranking here, which includes the breakdown of carriers’ equipment counts (straight trucks, tractors and trailers), their yards and terminals, employees and owner operators, as well as services they provide. The full list is also available in the May issue of Today’s Trucking magazine.