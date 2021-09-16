Quebec leads Canada’s spot market growth in third quarter

Quebec has been the strongest performer in Canada’s spot market in the third quarter, according to August data from Loadlink Technologies.

Both Ontario and Western Canada saw a large jump in outbound cross-border load postings (55% and 44% respectively), but still trail Quebec in the quarter. Overall, August saw a 4% increase in loads from July and a 33% improvement from August 2020.

Outbound cross-border loads saw the biggest jumps, up 42% on the heels of a 24% gain the month before. Loads are up 66% year over year, while equipment postings declined 11%.

Inbound cross-border loads declined 15% in August, with declines spread across all regions in Canada.

Domestic loads were stable with a 2% increase, but 33% better than a year ago. Quebec performed best with 52% more load postings destined for the region.

The truck-to-load ratio fell 3% to 2.98 trucks for each load, down from 3.08 in July. The truck-to-load ratio was 15% lower compared to the 3.50 trucks posted per load last August.