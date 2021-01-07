Quebec to enact strict lockdown, curfew

MONTREAL, Que. – The province of Quebec has announced a series of new measures that will be in effect from Jan. 9 to Feb. 8, which aim to break the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These measures include a curfew between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will apply throughout Quebec, with the exception of the territories of Nunavik and Terres-Cries-de-la-Baie-James. Everyone will be prohibited from moving outside their place of residence during these hours, except in the case of exceptions justifying travel, for example to perform work considered a priority.

Staff of essential companies will therefore be allowed to travel.

“The Premier raised the possibility that the government would develop a standard letter to this effect. The ACQ having already provided this fact, is also looking at the development of a document outline by its services and may make it available to its members,” said the Association du camionnage du Québec .

The construction and manufacturing sectors will see their activities reduced to a minimum.

The Quebec Construction Association has obtained confirmation from the government that the construction industry will be able to continue its activities, while still respecting prescribed health measures.

“The worst-case scenario for manufacturers was to shut down certain subsectors entirely, which has been avoided today. Manufacturers are aware of the current pandemic situation in Quebec and wish to do everything possible to protect the health of their workers and the population,” said Véronique Proulx, president and CEO of Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec (MEQ) .

The closure of non-essential businesses is maintained until February 8. Pick-up at the door will however be permitted. Thus, it will be possible to buy a product online and have it delivered or pick it up on site, without entering the store, while respecting the sanitary instructions.

“The Premier did not however specify the nomenclature of what is considered essential at this stage. If a more detailed list were to be made available, we would let you know immediately,” ACQ told its members. “Premier Francois Legault mentioned that retail businesses that can make pickup available will be authorized to operate. We can deduce that the replenishment activities necessary for these activities will be authorized. “

In offices, teleworking will continue to be compulsory.