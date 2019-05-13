Record number of trucks in Canada’s spot market

TORONTO, Ont. – There were more trucks chasing loads in Canada’s spot market in April than an any other month in history, according to TransCore Link Logistics.

Meanwhile, load postings took an expected turn down compared to March, but the last week of April saw a 14% jump in loads compared to the previous week. April load volumes were 17% off March levels, according to TransCore, and down 41% year-over-year.

Intra-Canada loads accounted for 33% of load volumes, but were down 3% from March and 26% year-over-year. Cross-border load postings dropped 16% in April, with loads leaving Canada down 31%.

Truck postings were up 13% from March, and were up 68% year-over-year, marking an all-time high. There were 3.78 trucks per load in April, a 36% increase over March’s 2.70 truck-to-load ratio. Year-over-year, the truck-to-load ratio was up 185% from 1.32 last April.