Record-setting September for Canada’s spot market

It was a record-setting September for load and truck volumes on Canada’s spot market, according to Loadlink Technologies.

Outbound cross-border freight continued to be strong while domestic loads gained momentum to produce the best September in the load board’s history. The previous record for September loads came in 2017.

September load volumes were up 27% year over year, and up 7% from August.

For the third quarter, load volumes were second highest on record, behind only Q3 2017. Truck volumes were the strongest for any third quarter on record, and the quarter’s truck-to-load ratio (2.90) jumped 12% compared to the second quarter.

The biggest gains for loads came from outbound cross-border loads, Loadlink reports, up 14% from August and 35% year over year. Quebec continued to lead in this category with a 27% jump in outbound load headed across the border.

Inbound cross-border loads decreased for the third straight month, down 7% from August but up 13% year over year.

Domestic freight activity jumped 13% from August and was up 38% from last September.

The truck-to-load ratio fell to 2.64, down 11% from August. Compared to last September, the truck-to-load ratio was 18% lower.