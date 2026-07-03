R+L Carriers service center expands capacity in Kentucky

R+L Carriers has opened a new service center in Georgetown, Ky., relocating operations from its previous Lexington facility about 13 miles (21 km) to the north.

Located at 425 Cherry Blossom Way, the new service center features 155 dock doors, a six-bay maintenance shop, a three-lane fuel island and 7,500 square feet of office space.

The company said the facility is positioned to serve freight moving along the Interstate 75 corridor and surrounding areas.

R+L Carriers also operates Kentucky service centers in Louisville, Owensboro and Paducah.

“Moving operations to this new facility will bring improved amenities and increased capacity to the Lexington service center,” said Dusty Ruthven, chief operating officer of R+L Carriers.