Roger Poirier named Tallman Group president

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Tallman Group has named Roger Poirier its new president, and announced Kevin Tallman is transitioning to the CEO role.

Poirier is co-founder and former managing director of Cormark Securities, and has 20 years of experience in the financial services marketplace. Tallman Group says he’ll bring to the position strategic planning abilities and a successful track record in executing debt and equity financings, as well as mergers and acquisitions.

“Roger brings a wealth of financial and business expertise to Tallman Group, and his particular skill set will be a great complement to our existing management team,” said Tallman. “His strong ties to the transportation industry and his talent for guiding acquisitions and growth initiatives position our company well as we continue to grow and expand our geographical footprint throughout Canada.”

“I’m pleased to be joining a well-managed growing company with such a strong reputation for integrity and a solid customer-focused outlook,” added Poirier, “My aim is to work with the Tallman Group team to seek out growth opportunities that benefit our partners and expand our market reach. I welcome the opportunity to positively engage with the challenges and opportunities that exist on the horizon for this industry, and I look forward to contributing to the strong existing partner relationships as they remain in the forefront of our direction.”

The company says Poirier will be charged with navigating the company through anticipated industry changes and expected technological advancements, while directing ongoing dealer consolidation and reinforcing partner relationships.