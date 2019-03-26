Schneider celebrates 50 years in bulk

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Schneider is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its bulk division.

It entered the segment in 1969 with the acquisition of Kampo Transit, before renaming it Schneider Tank Lines. Schneider’s bulk division began by hauling milk and fuel on routes throughout Wisconsin. Its bulk fleet now operates right across North America.

“Achieving 50 years in bulk transportation is a significant accomplishment, and we’re very proud to be one of only a few carriers to hit that mark,” said Jason Howe, senior vice-president and general manager of Schneider’s bulk division. “Of course, we owe so much of our success and longevity to the customers who trust us to move their product and the incredible drivers who deliver it safely, time after time.”

The company claims to be the only carrier in the industry offering longhaul, local, regional, cross-border, dedicated and intermodal bulk services.