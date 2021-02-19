Seaboard Transportation purchases Armour Transportation Systems

Armour Transportation Systems has been purchased by Cape Breton, N.S.-based Seaboard Transportation Group.

Armour Transportation was founded in 1966 by Wes Armour, and has grown to include more than 2,000 employees and 4,000 pieces of equipment. It also operates 24 terminals and operates divisions that include: Armour Courier Services, Armour Logistics Services, Diamond’s Transfer, Hillman’s Transfer, Pole Star Transport, RJS Terminals, Triple B Trucking and Way’s Transport.

Photo: James Menzies

Seaboard Transport Group was founded 55 years ago and transports bulk petroleum and chemical products, as well as general and refrigerated freight. It also operates a rail siding in Western Canada. Recently added services include rail-to-truck and truck-to-rail transloading as well as bulk storage of dry and liquid products.

According to Today’s Trucking’s annual compilation of the Top 100 Canadian trucking companies, Armour operates: 140 straight trucks; 925 tractors; 3,300 trailers; with 1,958 employees and 41 owner-operators.

Armour will continue to operate under its existing brand and current leadership.

“We have shared Canada’s roadways for 50 years,” said Joe Shannon, owner of the Seaboard Transport Group. “We have come to admire and appreciate the Armour family’s work ethic and reputation. We look forward to continuing their tradition of excellence as a member of the Seaboard group.”

“Like us, the Seaboard group is a private, family-owned company with roots in Atlantic Canada,” added Wes Armour, president and CEO of Armour Transportation Systems. “Seaboard has similar exceptional values and a corporate culture that makes me very comfortable about the future of the Armour company and our dedicated employees.”