Shell Rotella official oil for Canada’s 2019 PBR tour

WINNIPEG, Man. – Shell Rotella is the official and exclusive supplier of oil for the 2019 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada Monster Energy Tour, which made its first stop in Winnipeg, Man., Jan. 26.

“Shell Rotella is proud to partner with the 2019 PBR Canada Monster Energy Tour,” said Ainsley Hebert, Canada marketing manager, Shell Rotella. “Our relationship with PBR stemmed from a shared appreciation of both hard work and dedication.”

Shell Rotella will also introduce its gas truck oils during PBR events, which will be available exclusively at select Jiffy Lube locations in Canada staring in March.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shell Rotella as an official partner of the Monster Energy Tour,” said Dave Cordovano, senior vice-president, PBR International Tours. “The PBR Monster Energy Tour uses many of Shell Rotella’s high-quality products in the vehicles and equipment that bring this tour to life across many kilometers in Canada, and we’re proud to promote this partnership to our fans.”

The next stop for the Canada Monster Energy Tour is Lethbridge, Alta., March 1-2, then Calgary, Alta., March 22-23. After heading east, the tour returns to Western Canada Oct. 12 in Edmonton, Alta., then to Abbotsford, B.C., Oct. 19, and Saskatoon, Sask., for the finals Nov. 22-23.

