Shipper conditions unchanged in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Conditions for U.S. shippers remained relatively unchanged in July, staying in moderately negative territory.

The FTR Shippers Conditions Index (SCI) read -9.9 for the month, following a June reading of -9.5.

Shippers remain in a “very challenging environment,” FTR reports, but it looks like the worst may be behind them. FTR forecasts the index to moderate through mid-2019.

“Stabilization in rail service levels and some easing in the trucking market led to a steady SCI this month,” said Todd Tranausky, vice-president for rail and intermodal at FTR. “But conditions have not shown any sign of improvement for shippers as they head toward peak season and a potential end-of-year rush before new tariffs take effect on Jan. 1. While things are stable, the SCI indicates that things remain far from ideal for shippers.”

