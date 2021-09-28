Shippers saw some relief in July, but conditions still tough

U.S. shippers finally felt some relief in July, as their conditions improved from -12 in June to -8.07, as indicated by FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index (SCI).

July marked the best conditions for shippers of the year.

“The Shippers Conditions Index improved slightly in July, but that improvement came off a low base,” said Todd Tranausky, FTR’s vice-president – rail and intermodal. “Conditions are still tough for shippers and will likely remain difficult for some time to come. Strong capacity utilization will support higher rates even as service suffers over the next several months.”

FTR projects the index will improve into low negative territory heading into 2022.