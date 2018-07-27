Shippers shouldn’t expect relief this year: FTR

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The FTR Shippers Conditions Index (SCI) remained in negative territory in May, with a -12.3 reading.

That comes on the heels of April’s all-time-low reading of -13.4, reflecting the worse conditions for shippers ever seen by FTR. The industry forecasters is predicting the index will stabilize through the year, but it’s not expecting any major relief.

Economic indicators are pointing to continued strength in freight volumes, which will keep capacity tight and rates up, FTR reports.

“Shippers are in an extended period of difficult conditions because of a tight truck market and sub-par rail service. While conditions are expected to stabilize, there is unlikely to be a significant improvement for shippers before the end of the year,” said Todd Tranausky, senior transportation analyst.