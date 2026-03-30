Southeastern Freight Lines celebrates 35 years at Alabama service centers

Southeastern Freight Lines is marking 35 years of service at its Huntsville and Montgomery, Ala., service centers.

Huntsville began operations with 20 dock doors and 15 associates and now has 73 dock doors and 55 associates. The Montgomery facility has expanded to 37 dock doors and 25 associates.

“Celebrating 35 years of excellence at our Huntsville facility is a testament to the hard work, commitment and expertise of our team,” Huntsville service center manager Adam Darling said in a news release.

(File photo: Southeastern Freight Lines)

The Huntsville service center is recognizing four longtime associates with more than 30 years of service. They include linehaul drivers Lonnie Toney and Blake Coleman, and pickup and delivery drivers Randy Campbell and Tommy Satterfield.

The Montgomery facility is also recognizing longtime employees, including linehaul driver Jesse Keeble, who has been with the service center since it opened in 1991, and Robert Ghames, who has worked there for 30 years.

“Montgomery’s success reflects the strength of our people, our customer relationships and 35 years of consistent service,” Montgomery service center manager Bryce Watts said.

The company said both facilities have also supported their communities through Southeastern Serves, a volunteer program that encourages associates at all levels to assist local residents in need.

The Huntsville location was the 28th service center opened by Southeastern Freight Lines since the company was founded in 1950. Montgomery was the 29th.