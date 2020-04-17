Speedee helping those in need during Covid-19 pandemic

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Speedee Transport is stepping up its efforts during the Covid-19 crisis, helping low income and elderly residents in Vancouver’s downtown eastside.

The City of Vancouver has contracted several businesses, including Speedee, to provide regular meal delivery and cleaning services for residents living in 11 non-market housing buildings in the downtown eastside neighborhood.

The city has also set up a website where individuals and businesses can contribute whatever they can to help those in need.

Speedee is providing dedicated transportation services of food and supplies to the 11 buildings, which house approximately 1,000 residents.

“Speedee delivers food to grocery stores across Canada and we know there are many people who have lost their jobs and cannot afford to buy groceries,” said Speedee president Josh Davis. “We feel fortunate to still be in business and feel it’s important we donate money to families in need. We have been looking for opportunities to serve the local community through transporting goods to those in need.”

Speedee makes deliveries four times a week, each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., drivers provide such services as truck, tailgate, and pallet jack, and also help with carrying packages to doorsteps, sidewalks, and alleys.

“Food and cleaning supplies are provided and paid by the City of Vancouver,” Davis explained. “They are using temporary kitchens around the city, and the current place we pick up from is the Langara Golf Course.”

Fraserview Golf Course is also helping in the effort.

Vancouver’s downtown eastside is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods, and is known to have several social issues, including poverty, homelessness, and drug use. It is also known to be a close-knit community with ongoing social activism.

Those looking to donate funds or supplies to the City of Vancouver to help those in need can do so by visiting www.giveahandvancouver.ca.

In addition to their efforts helping in the downtown eastside, Speedee is also hosting a virtual food drive, and donating money to support the Greater Vancouver Food Banks.

From the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, Speedee implemented an action plan with three main goals in mind: Keep everyone’s safety and health a top priority; keep everyone employed; and, if fortunate to keep operating, look for ways to give back to people in need.

“So far, we have been able to meet all these goals and we are very proud of it,” said Davis. “We are very thankful to all our staff and drivers who are working very hard to keep the company operating.”

