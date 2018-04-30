Speedee Rolls Right purchases Russell Freightways

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Speedee Rolls Right has purchased Russell Freightways, a company that provided LTL and FTL services to Vancouver Island and Calgary, Alta.

Russell Freightways’ owner Bruce Russell was looking to make a transition, while Speedee Rolls Right was planning to obtain a better stronghold for deliveries to Vancouver Island, making the acquisition a win for both sides.

The purchase adds 40 units to Speedee’s fleet, and the Vancouver-based company was able to integrate Russell Freightways into its electronic platform.

Speedee Rolls Right’s long-term vision with the purchase is to provide its combined customer base with more multi-modal options and extra coverage.

