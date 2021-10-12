T.J. Reed rejoins Daimler to lead remarketing division

T.J. Reed has been named president of Daimler Trucks Remarketing.

He will be charged with overseeing all activities for the Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) remarketing division, including sales, marketing and distribution, and heading the SelecTrucks used truck brand.

T.J. Reed (Photo: DTNA)

He previously served as Meritor’s vice-president of global business development for electrification and before that was with DTNA.

“We’re excited to welcome T.J. Reed back to the Daimler Trucks North America team where his industry knowledge, incredible leadership skills, and previous DTNA experience are a perfect complement to the high-performing team in place at Daimler Trucks Remarketing. T.J. is uniquely suited to continue to grow and develop both the Daimler Trucks Remarketing organization and the SelecTrucks brand in the coming years,” said David Carson, senior vice-president, sales and marketing at DTNA.

During his previous time at DTNA, Reed oversaw product marketing and strategy for Freightliner and Detroit. He first joined Daimler in 1998 as custom application engineer for the company’s vocational trucks.