TCA to visit Canada, discuss border issues

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is coming to the Toronto area in an effort to bridge border barriers.

The half-day conference on Oct. 18 will feature conversations on cross-border commerce between the U.S. and Canada, organizers say. Bryan Price of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is the latest speaker to be added to the event. He’ll address border crossing activity, Canadian carrier safety performance in the U.S., and major regulations.

TCA chairman Rob Penner, president and CEO of Bison Transport, will moderate a panel discussion featuring David Bradley of the Canadian Trucking Alliance, Wendell Erb of Erb Group, Geoff Topping of Challenger Motor Freight, and TCA president John Lyboldt.

They’ll cover what carriers can, and should, do to navigate NAFTA and new regulations. A 30-minute networking session will follow.

“With Bridging Border Barriers, we have the perfect forum for getting carriers in the same room talking about the real issues we face as an industry,” said Penner. “Being actively engaged in events like this, and associations like TCA, are the real secrets to improving your business.”

There’s no cost to attend but registration is required. For more info, contact Sean Townsend at stownsend@truckload.org.