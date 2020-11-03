Terrapure Environmental buys Water Blasting & Vacuum Services

EDMUNSTON, N.B. – Terrapure Environmental has announced its acquisition of Water Blasting & Vacuum Services (WBVS), including all vehicles and equipment.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. WBVS provides services including high-pressure cleaning, hazardous waste transportation, emergency response, hydro-excavation, and container rentals. It also provides a hydro-demolition service.

“The acquisition of WBVS is another step in our expansion of industrial field services and allows us to

serve customers in northern New Brunswick and eastern Quebec, a geographic region to which we have not previously been able to efficiently provide services,” said Darren Zwicker, vice-president of environmental solutions for Atlantic Canada at Terrapure.

“By adding WBVS’s assets, experience and capabilities to our existing environmental solutions offering in Atlantic Canada, we will now be able to offer customers a stronger, more integrated suite of solutions.”

WBVS has 50 employees, and Terrapure says its equipment is well maintained and of high quality.

“It is exciting to join Terrapure and its extensive, growing network across Canada,” said Luc Laforge, former owner of WBVS. “In doing so, we will be able to better serve our customers, while expanding the opportunities for our people to grow with a dynamic, industry-leading organization.”

Laforge will stay on in an operations advisory role, while former WBVS operations manager Maurice Lavoie will become branch manager of the new Terrapure Edmundston facility.