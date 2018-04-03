TFI buys Normandin Transit

MONTREAL, Que. – TFI International has agreed to purchase Normandin Transit.

The company says the move bolsters its cross-border LTL and truckload services. Based in Napierville, Que., Normandin has grown rapidly since its founding in 1988.

It has focused on LTL and truckload freight shipments across North America. The company says it operates a young fleet of more than 300 tractors and 1,000 trailers.

It will continue to operate under Danielle and Andre Normandin as a standalone entity within TFI’s LTL operating segment.

“Danielle and André have built an impressive company. The acquisition of Normandin strengthens our position in the important cross-border market and will allow us to even better serve our customers,” stated Alain Bédard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International. “We are excited about the growth opportunities ahead and see Normandin as a strong fit with our current operations.”