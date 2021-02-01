TFI International acquires Fleetway Transport

TFI International has purchased Fleetway Transport, a Brantford, Ont.-based truckload and heavy haul provider.

Fleetway operates flatbeds, roll-tites, stepdecks and other equipment as well as providing warehousing and transportation for refrigeration equipment.

It has more than 100 employees, with more than 80 tractors and 250 trailers. TFI International says its latest addition brings about $25 million in annual revenue and will operate as a standalone company within its specialized truckload segment. President David Rees and vice-president of finance Scott Walker will continue to lead the company.

“Fleetway operates a unique and profitable heavy-haul and specialized van business that’s highly synergistic with our existing network,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International.

“Expansion of Fleetway’s strong customer relationships built over the years is one of multiple growth opportunities we see, which include expanding Fleetway’s business into regions such as Mexico leveraging our affiliates, and utilizing our brokerage capabilities to drive business their way. Consistent with our longstanding approach to the business, we also see potential opportunities to improve asset utilization. We welcome David, Scott and their entire team, and look forward to supporting the expansion of Fleetway’s business as an exciting new member of the TFI family of companies.”