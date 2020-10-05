TFI International buys U.S. dry bulk hauler

MONTREAL, Que. – TFI International has purchased the dry bulk business of Grammer Logistics, a southeastern U.S. company hauling cement and cementitious materials, sand, fly ash, salt and lime.

Grammer Dry Bulk was originally part of Sterling Transport in the early 1990s. It runs Maryland through Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia into Florida with nearly 100 company drivers and owner-operators.

TFI International headquarters in Montreal, Que. (Photo: TFI)

The transaction includes more than 150 company-owned tank trailers. The new acquisition generates about US$12 million in annualized revenues and will become part of TFI International’s BTC East operating company.

“As another step in the expansion of our U.S specialty truckload operations, we are pleased to bring aboard Grammer’s dry bulk team and their operating assets,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI International. “Their southeast focus and valued customer base is a strong strategic fit with our BTC East operating company as well as our assets acquired last month from CCC Transportation, and we look forward to supporting the team’s continued growth under the TFI International umbrella.”