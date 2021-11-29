TFI International buys U.S. refrigerated fleet

TFI International has added to its U.S. operations with the purchase of D&D Sexton, a Carthage, Missouri-based refrigerated transportation provider.

The acquisition adds more than 150 company drivers and owner-operators, and nearly 40 non-driving employees. Equipment includes more than 120 tractors and nearly 400 refrigerated and dry van trailers.

The family-run company has operated for more than 40 years, offering longhaul and local shuttle operations, and generates more than US$25 million in revenue. It will operate within TFI’s CFI group of companies.

(Photo: D&D Sexton)

“D&D is an excellent strategic fit with the organization, culture, and business model of our CFI operating company, adding strategic capacity and valuable, longstanding customer relationships to its temperature-controlled business,” said Alain Bédard, chairman, president and CEO of TFI International.

“In addition to an overlapping refrigerated freight network, D&D brings significant experience in local and shuttle operations. We see multiple near-term opportunities around costs, routes and pricing to enhance profitability, as well as longer-term opportunities to optimize equipment and the capacity network design, taking D&D to the next level of excellence.”