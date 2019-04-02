TFI International expands U.S. specialized division

MONTREAL, Que. – TFI International has announced its purchase of specialized transport provider Aulick Leasing, and its tank trailer manufacturing affiliate, ShirAul.

The company says the acquisition, combined with its recent purchase of Schilli, creates a platform for specialized truckload growth in the U.S. Aulick Leasing, based in Scottsbluff, Neb., provides contract hauling services for aggregate materials, wood byproduct, agricultural commodities, beets, dry bulk materials, railroad traction sand and food grade product.

ShirAul designs and manufactures the Bullet trailer, which is an aluminum-bottom dump tank trailer that can haul a variety of products.

Aulick Leasing operates more than 120 tractors and 300 trailers, including more than 180 Bullets, out of four terminals across the Central and Western U.S.

“We enthusiastically welcome Aulick Leasing and ShirAul to the TFI International group of companies,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and chief executive officer of TFI International. “Aulick Leasing’s deep presence across the Central and Western U.S. and ShirAul’s trailer manufacturing expertise make the combined entity a compelling strategic fit for our specialized truckload growth objectives in the U.S.”