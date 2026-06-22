TFS Financial launches equipment financing program for WEX fleet customers

TFS Financial has launched a new equipment financing program for WEX trucking and transportation customers, offering fleets access to financing through a multi-lender platform designed to simplify the equipment acquisition process.

The new Equipment Financing Powered by TFS program will provide WEX over-the-road customers with direct access to equipment financing through Vancouver-based TFS Financial. The company says the offering is intended to provide a faster alternative to traditional bank lending while supporting a broader range of credit profiles.

According to TFS, the program leverages its proprietary Match Engine Technology, which connects borrowers with financing providers based on factors including credit profile, equipment type, financing term, and other criteria. The company says the approach allows fleets to secure financing for trucks, trailers, and other equipment through a streamlined process.

“WEX is a globally respected platform that shares our focus on operational efficiency and customer experience,” said Aaron Case, president of TFS Financial. “With this program, we’re enabling WEX customers to access capital through a modern, technology-enabled financing experience that helps them quickly acquire the equipment they need to grow their businesses.”

Tim Hampton, senior vice president and general manager, fleet, at WEX, said the agreement is intended to give fleets greater financial flexibility as they expand.

“Our agreement with TFS Financial expands the resources available to customers by providing a more streamlined path to equipment financing, helping them make confident decisions and keep their businesses moving forward,” Hampton said.

TFS Financial is part of the Travelers Financial Group and provides financing programs for equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, marketplaces, and financial companies in Canada and the United States. The company said the new program is available immediately to eligible WEX over-the-road customers seeking equipment financing.