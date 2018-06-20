Tight labor market keeping carriers from fully cashing in on high rate environment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Trucking conditions for carriers remained strong in April, with the FTR Trucking Conditions Index reflecting strong freight demand and continued tightness in capacity.

The index read 11.5, meaning carriers can expect favorable conditions to improve into Q3 and stay elevated well into 2019. FTR reports the tight labor market is preventing carriers from taking full advantage of the higher rate environment.

“The latest jobs report suggests that carriers’ aggressive driver recruiting efforts are paying off but additional growth in freight volumes, continued impact from electronic logging device implementation, and extreme tightness in the overall labor market should keep conditions highly favorable for carriers,” said Avery Vise, vice-president of trucking research for FTR. “The TCI will remain at near record levels until at least the fourth quarter, when the market may begin to stabilize due to additional truck capacity.”