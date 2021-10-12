TIP Canada promotes Legault to lead central region

TIP Canada has named Kevin Legault vice-president – central region.

He will manage and direct all sales and business development efforts across Central Canadian branches.

Legault was previously sales manager in Ontario, and branch manager in Mississauga, Ont.

Kevin Legault

“Kevin is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Jim MacIntosh, president, TIP Canada. “We look forward to leveraging his expertise, energy and leadership to further TIP’s growth, and continue to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction in the country.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to drive forward the TIP vision in the central region, and continuing to build collaborative relationships with our customers,” Legault added.