Titanium adds second U.S. location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Titanium Transportation Group has expanded its U.S. brokerage operation, adding a second location in Nashville, Tenn.

“Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to organic growth as we continue to execute on opportunities for the company across North America,” said Ted Daniel, president and CEO, Titanium Transportation Group. “We are leveraging our investment in technology and systems to continue to build a scalable business that supports strategic opportunities with minimal additional overhead.”

The Nashville location complements the company’s Charlotte, N.C., office, opened in May 2019. Titanium says the facility will be led by a U.S.-based team with substantial expertise in the U.S. brokerage and logistics industry, under its Titanium American Logistics subsidiary.

“Brokerage services continue to be an attractive asset-light business in which the company has demonstrated longtime success in supporting clients on both sides of the border,” said Daniel. “Our current business has approximately two-thirds of the freight volumes originating with U.S.-based clients. We see the operations contribute positively to our organic earnings growth and we remain committed to continue to build on this platform with the addition of future offices.”