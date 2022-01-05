Titanium buys Bert and Son’s Cartage

Titanium Transportation has purchased Bert and Son’s Cartage, a Brantford, Ont.-based family-run trucking company that’s been in business for 75 years.

It specializes in truckload, warehousing, distribution and specialized logistics within Ontario and into the U.S., serving customers in the retail, consumer goods, food and beverage, industrial and commercial supply sectors.

Titanium CEO Ted Daniel said it’s a strategic fit, due in part to its location.

(Photo: Bert and Sons)

“This acquisition provides an exceptional opportunity for Titanium to further expand our platform to better serve our existing and new Canadian and U.S. cross-border customers in a high-growth market,” said Daniel. “B&S Cartage is a strategic fit for Titanium as its facilities, including warehousing and approximately eight acres of land, are less than one mile from Titanium’s existing Brantford terminal and other former ITS facilities. With these combined assets now secured, we have the geographic footprint and a permanent home to expand operations and support this growing market.”

Daniel said Darin and Michelle DeRosse, the third-generation owners of the company, will remain with Titanium joining its management team.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Bert and Son’s Cartage team to Titanium Transportation,” Daniel added. “Together we will drive the business forward, achieve operating synergies, maximize opportunities within our combined customer base and geographic footprint to expand our Canadian and U.S. cross-border business, add future growth and create shareholder value.”