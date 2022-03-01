Titanium continues growing U.S. brokerage business with Atlanta office

Titanium Transportation has added a fifth U.S. freight brokerage, based in Atlanta, Ga.

“Our decision to invest and expand our freight brokerage service offering in the U.S. reflects our ‘asset-light’ growth strategy for the U.S. and represents a strong revenue opportunity for Titanium,” said Ted Daniel, president and CEO, Titanium Transportation. “We have established a U.S.-based team with deep brokerage and logistics industry expertise in key markets, including Atlanta, that will enable us to address the supply chain challenges faced by all existing and new customers.”

The company says the new operations, and revenues, in Atlanta are expected to start during the second quarter.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to strategically expand our freight brokerage operations leveraging our investments in technology and systems to quickly scale in multiple key markets,” Daniel said. “We expect to secure additional U.S. locations growing our footprint and customer base.”