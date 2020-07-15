Titanium continues U.S. expansion with Nashville brokerage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Titanium Transportation Group has opened its second freight brokerage in the U.S., based in Nashville, Tenn.

It complements the company’s first U.S. brokerage opened in Charlotte, N.C., in May 2019.

“Opening our Nashville office was a logical and opportunistic decision and evidence that we are executing on our growth strategy to build long-term shareholder value,” said Ted Daniel, president and CEO. “We are looking ahead and ensuring that with strong leadership we are positioning Titanium for sustainable, profitable growth regardless of short-term industry challenges.

“As we look to open additional brokerage offices over time, we will continue to leverage the strategic investments we have made in technology which allows for seamless integration and scalability at low incremental cost. Given the asset-light nature of the brokerage business, our brokerage operations are already contributing positively to earnings and we look forward to building on the success we have witnessed to date with additional locations.”

Titanium is looking to continue expanding into the sizeable and fragmented U.S. freight brokerage industry. It says its growing U.S. presence positions it to capitalize on the broader North American economic recovery.