Titanium increases driver pay for a second time

BOLTON, Ont. – A second round of pay increases is coming to Titanium Trucking Services.

The company announced it will be increasing its rates for its cross-border company drivers. The increase comes after owner-operator rates were bumped Jan. 1.

Cross-border company drivers will now be making 60 cents/ mile for flatbed, or $28/ hour for flatbed hourly, and 56 cents/ mile for van mileage, and $25/ hour for van hourly.

The owner-operator rates were increased by 70% of revenue for van owners and 75% of revenue for flatbed owners in January.

Titanium CPP Marilyn Daniel says the ability to attract strong drivers affects the level of customer service the company is able to offer.

“We recognize that our drivers are the backbone of our company,” said Daniel. “We are able to deliver excellent customer service as a result of our reliable, efficient and well qualified driver group. We are able to attract and retain the best drivers because of our professional culture of equity and respect.”

As part of its existing compensation package, Titanium offers a bonus plan for safety and maintenance performance objectives and is the only Canadian trucking company that offers a share purchase plan for all of its drivers.